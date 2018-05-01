Fresh off the release of his latest studio album KOD, J. Cole has been setting up his summer plans with a plethora of summer festivals, the most recent announcement being this year’s Bumbershoot Music Festival.

The Seattle-based music festival will be returning for its 48th year, with Cole joining The Chainsmokers, SZA, Lil’ Wayne, and Portugal. The Man as headliners. The three-day festival will go from Aug. 31 to Sept.2, and also highlight appearances from Young Thug, DVSN, Ludacris, T-Pain, and more.

In regards to J. Cole, he will be performing songs off his recent No. 1 album, and hopefully a few classic hits as well. This past weekend, he went to Nigeria to perform hits off his album and released new visuals for “ATM“. On Sunday (April 29), he nailed a fifth No.1 album on the Billboard 200, selling a whopping 397,000 copies in the first week.

Check out the Bumbershoot Music Festival lineup below: