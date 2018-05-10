As the first wave of artists begin to compete for that coveted title of “song of the summer,” Tee Grizzley is proving himself to be a strong contender with his upcoming album, Activated — the debut LP that promises to cement his place as one of the top artists of the year.

In a recent interview, the Detroit-bred MC established that one of his main objectives was to be distinctive, a philosophy that guided his selection of guest artists and producers. Helluva, the producer behind Tee Grizzly’s breakout hit, “First Day Out,” once again returns to lend his signature style of beats to the album. Additionally, he is joined by London on da Track, most notable for working with major rappers such as Post Malone, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, and more. There’s also Chopsquad DJ, the platinum producer behind some of Chief Keef, Lil Durk, French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, and Meek Mill hits, just to name a few.

Tee Grizzley also confirmed that Rae Sremmurd, Chris Brown, Jeezy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YFN Lucci, and Lil Yachty will be making guest appearances due to their distinctive and diverse sounds. The partnership with Lil Yachty has already paid off, as their collab, “2 Vaults,” which seamlessly combines their styles and demonstrates their impeccable chemistry, has amassed an unprecedented amount of fan and critical acclaim. On “F*** It Off,” another early release track from the album, Chris Brown complements Tee with his smooth vocals in what could be another contender for the artist’s strongest song on the album.

Yet, despite a star-stacked album, Tee’s talent is never overshadowed by his collaborators. The album promises a deeper and more intimate experience as he gets personal on the end track, “On My Own,” which reflects on his past over a hypnotic beat — a perfect ending to one of the sweetest treats that hip-hop fans will get this summer.