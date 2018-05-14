Meek Mill Performs for the First Time Since Prison Release at 2018 Rolling Loud Festival

The Rolling Loud Festival is always packed with surprises, and Meek Mill’s unannounced performance was definitely one for the books.

Replacing Cardi B, who was absent to carry out the rest of her pregnancy successfully, the Dream Chaser head honcho took the stage for the first time since his prison release.

The Philly emcee came out during DJ Khaled’s star-studded set. He addressed the crowd:

Rolling Loud what the fuck is up in this bitch tonight? It feel good to be back and free in front of the motherfuckin’ people. I want to say thank you for everyone who supported Meek Milly. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we in Miami glowing the fuck up. Let’s get it.

Meek ran threw of a slew of hits including “Dreams and Nightmares,” “1942 Flows,” “Ima Boss,” and he even brought out Tory Lanez to perform “Litty.”