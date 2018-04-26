Cardi B has been proving that she isn’t going to let her baby bump slow her roll.

After the officially pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live, Bardi appeared on Jimmy Fallon as the first ever co-host, The Ellen Show, Coachella, The Billboard Music Latin Awards, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst as apart of her Tinder campaign. It’s safe to bet that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is motherf*ck*ng tired.

She took to Instagram to announce that her performance at the 2018 Broccoli City Festival will mark her last performance until she embarks on the 24K Magic Tour with Bruno Mars in September.

Cardi is due in July.