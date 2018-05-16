Top Dawg Ent. rapper Jay Rock released his new single, “Win” on Wednesday. The sonically olympian track features Kendrick Lamar who handles ad-lib duties on the track.

The cover art for the new single shows Rock in a white tanktop with Olympic medals around his neck sitting on the Olympic Podium’s number 1 spot with a slew of trophies flooding the backdrop. This all takes place in what looks like the backyard of a for sale unit.

The new Vinylz and Boi-1da produced track is Jay Rock’s latest single from his next LP that has not yet been given a release date or album title.

In February, the “Follow Me” rapper dropped a track with Mozzy titled “Nobody Knows,” but his biggest success this year came from “King’s Dead,” which was featured on the Kendrick Lamar produced Black Panther Soundtrack. The song is said to be featured on Rock’s next album as well.

Jay Rock’s next album will be his first since his 2015 album 90056 which gave us tracks like “Vice City” and “Easy Bake.” This next album will be the TDE OG’s third solo album.

Jay Rock will get the chance to premiere new music when he hits the road with the rest of Top Dawg for The Championship Tour that kicks off May 29 at Madison Square Garden. Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Sir, and Lance SkiiWalker will all be on the bill together this summer.