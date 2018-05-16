T.I. Arrested On Charges Of Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct Near His Home In GA

This morning, ATL Hip Hop icon T.I. was arrested outside of his home in Henry County, Georgia by the County’s Sheriff’s Department on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident that allegedly occurred about 4 a.m. in Stockbridge, south of Atlanta.

The attorney for T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., Steve Sadow said T.I. was “wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community — where his wife ‘Tiny’ and his family reside.”

According to the reports, T.I. did not have his key and argued with a guard, who refused to let him in.

“The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse,” Sadow said, using the rapper’s nickname. Sadow said the rapper identified himself, was refused entry and then called his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who confirmed his identity.

“The guard continued to refuse entry without justification,” the lawyer’s statement said. “Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

He has since posted bail and will be free pending his hearing.