It has recently been revealed that Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, had parts in writing up some punch lines for the cultural movement of a movie, Black Panther. The film just dropped on DVD and the audio commentary addressed a couple scenes that the Glover brothers helped with.

One of the scenes the two brothers had a hand in was when T’Challa returns to Wakanda and the ceremony for the crown is taking place. When Zuri asks if anybody from the royal family would like to challenge him for the throne, Shuri raises her hand to which everyone stares at her in awe and she blurts out, “This corset is really uncomfortable, so can we all wrap this up and go home?”

Check out a few funny Shuri moments below: