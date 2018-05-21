Jay Rock is up in the TDE rotation as his new album Redemption is set to release on June 15. The album will drop while the team is traveling across the country during the Championship Tour.

There had been signs of the arrival of Jay Rock’s upcoming album after “Win” released last week and whispers of the project coming soon began to swirl. Jay put all the wonders to bed as he shared the cover art and release date on his Instagram.

The last effort from Jay Rock was in the form of 90059, which dropped back in 2015. With two hits under his belt in the aforementioned “Win” and the Black Panther cut “King’s Dead,” it appears the West Coast representative is primed for an impressive effort. Check out the announcement below and be on the lookout for the album in the wild June that is awaiting us.