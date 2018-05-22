21 Savage Says he Wants to Work With Beyonce or Rihanna

21 Savage has humbly been collecting W’s, from winning Top Rap Song with Post Malone at the Billboard Music Awards to providing ad-libs to Childish Gambino’s latest hit, “This is America.”

Billboard caught up with the “Bank Account” rapper on the red carpet of the award ceremony and he teased that he has been working with Pharrell. Although he didn’t give a time frame of when to expect the music they’ve been working on, he did reveal his dream collaborations.

That’d be a dream come true to work with Beyoncé or Rihanna … I already did something with Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], so now it’s just Beyoncé and Rihanna and I’ll be good.

Let’s see if 21 can speak his dreams into existence.