For a young Hip-Hop fan in the United Kingdom, the dream of working with some of the most well-known and talented artists in America seems like just that, a dream. Beat Butcha, however, studied the history and worked on his craft in the English scene originally a DJ at 16-years-old that then led to him producing for hometown favorites Jehst, Braintax, Terra Firma, Sonny Jim and more. His first notable work to hit the U.S. was the 12” exclusive from Stig of the Dump that featured renown underground lyricist and self-proclaimed problematic personality, R.A. The Rugged Man.

After a chance meeting with late Brooklyn MC, Pumpkinhead, to whom he ended up sending a handful of beats, Pumpkinhead happened to turn one of those beats into “Battering Bars” which featured the late Sean Price. A week later, Sean reached out directly for more beats that led to Beat Butcha being involved in a couple of songs on the critically acclaimed Mic Tyson album. It’s this kind of organic networking that creates the most authentic music and with over 15 years of constant production and grinding, Beat Butcha has become a go-to guy for the boom-bap street sound.

Since then he has worked with Big Boi of Outkast, Mac Miller, Schoolboy Q, Jadakiss, Danny Brown, Rick Ross, Xzibit, La Coka Nostra, Tony Yayo, Canibus, Juelz Santana and Australian cornerstones Trem, Brad Strut and Tornts, the latter of which has three albums that feature Butcha’s handiwork. His heavy involvement in four of Lloyd Banks’s latest projects have been a driving force in his name becoming synonymous with the gritty street soundtracks and also the demand for his “Steroid Pack” sample kits for aspiring producers.

What may be the most sentimental of achievements came in the form of his contributions to The Infamous Mobb Deep with the track “Timeless” and Prodigy’s 2017 solo album The Hegelian Dialect (The Book Of Revelation) that Butcha has three production credits for “Broken Rappers,” “Snakes” and “Spiritual War.” For anyone that had The Infamous as the soundtrack to their younger years which, let’s be honest is most of us, this is indeed a dream come true.

Butcha has also put his beat making talents on display for the Internet with his own episode on Mass Appeal, Rhythm Roulette series in which notable beatmakers blindly choose their 3 sample records and are presented the on-the-spot challenge of making a beat out of them from scratch. Next to names like Large Professor, 9th Wonder, El-P, Just Blaze and araabMUZIK it really shows he is in the top tier of the industry when it comes to sample chopping and pad smashing.