Just hours before the release of Testing, A$AP Rocky unveiled the albums tracklist and production credits.

The 15-track LP features Kid Cudi, Moby, FKA Twigs, Skepta, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Spooky Margielaa, French Montana, Dev Hynes, and Frank Ocean, who appears on two songs; one with Lauryn Hill. The Frank and Lauryn joint is the last track titled, “Peace,” and presumably pays homage to the her song, “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind.”

Rocky recently stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1, where he discussed revealed his favorite song.

“It’s called “Purity,” he said. “I love that one. Another one that I love is the F.K.A Twigs collaboration called “F**k Sleep.”

The Harlem rapper announced an NYC pop up show just two hours before the doors opened. Additionally, he did a surprise performance art piece that streamed on his YouTube Live.

It looks like his fans isn’t the only one ready for the new music.

Check out the tracklist for Testing below:

1. “Distorted Records” (Produced by Hector Delgado, A$AP Rocky, Mario Loving and Nesbitt Wesonga)

2. “ASAP Forever” featuring Kid Cudi and Moby (Produced by Hector Delgado and A$AP Rocky)

3. “Tony Tone” (Produced by FnZ, Hector Delgado and A$AP Rocky, Supporting Vocals by Puff Daddy)

4. “Fukk Sleep” featuring FKA Twigs

5. “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” featuring Skepta (Produced by Skepta)

6. “Calldrop” featuring Kodak Black (Produced by Boys Noize, Supporting Vocals by Dean Blunt)

7. “Buckshots” featuring Playboi Carti and Spooky Margielaa (Produced by Kelvin Krash, Supporting Vocals by Kelvin Krash)

8. “Gunz N Butta” (Produced by Hector Delgado, A$AP Rocky, Mario Loving and Nesbitt Wesonga, Additional Production by Boys Noize, Supporting Vocals by Juicy J)

9. “Brotha Man” featuring French Montana and Frank Ocean (Produced by Rico Love and D-Town The Great, Supporting Vocals by Snoop Dogg)

10. “OG Beeper” (Produced by Hector Delgado, A$AP Rocky, Mario Loving and Nesbitt Wesonga, Additional Production by Boys Noize, Supporting Vocals by BlocBoy JB)

11. “Kid$ Turned Out Fine” (Produced by CharlieMumbles and Estiee, Additional Production by Hector Delgado and A$AP Rocky)

12. “Hun43rd” featuring Dev Hynes (Produced by Devonte Hynes)

13. “Changing” (Produced by Jim Jonsin, FnZ, Hector Delgado and Flacko, Additional Production by Jerry “tizhimself” Powell and Khalil)

14. “Black Tux” (Produced by Clams Casino and Tank God, Additional Production by Hector Delgado, Flacko and Krash)

15. “Purity” featuring Frank Ocean and Lauryn Hill (Produced by Dean Blunt, FnZ, Hector Delgado and A$AP Rocky)