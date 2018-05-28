In lieu of commemorating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the Wu-Tang Clan embarked on performing the entire legendary LP live, which occurred this past weekend at Soundset Music Festival in Minnesota and another performance on Memorial Day (May 28) at the Movement Electronic Festival in Detroit. The class act collective will also bless the masses with a new album with the ingenious psyche of Ghostface Killah set to spearhead the album.

In a recent interview with Billboard, members Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and GZA revealed the inclined coming of the album and command of Ghostface, which aims to be released at the same distance as the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang. “He’s putting that together as we speak,” Masta Killa tells Billboard. “There will be another Wu-Tang Clan album. We’re working on that right now, and hopefully it’s ready right with the 25th anniversary.”

According to Inspectah Deck, the abbot of the group RZA will still “supervise” the making of the album, but the touch of Ghostface may severe a different dimension of Wu’s melodic abilities. “He just gives it a new outlook and a fresh coat of eyes and ears,” remarks Deck. “Ghost has taken it upon himself to say, ‘I want to get the beats, I want to hear some things that’s happening here,’ so we’re trusting him the same we trusted RZA in the beginning. Why not, man? Ghost has been successful in his solo endeavors. It’s a change of pace. Hopefully, we get another banger, another Wu classic out of this project as well, in the 25th anniversary.”

The great GZA is just putting his science together, as the process involving Ghost as the head is profound for him, but Deck is confident this new album will be a certified gem and will strictly serve the masses as a stream of pure Wu soul and wisdom: “We’re definitely gonna give you the business, ’cause that’s what Wu-Tang does. We get up there and keep the essence of hip-hop alive. We made our music just to be a voice for the voiceless, and that’s what we continue to be 25 years later, so when we get up there, don’t expect a lot of Cristal popping. When you come to our show, you want some food for thought, and we’ve got our aprons on.”