The second summer of Cardi B is in full force as she releases her second video in as many weeks for the day-party ready “I Like It.” A fan favorite from her Invasion of Privacy album, Cardi B brings heavy Latino vibes while flanked by Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Filmed prior to her pregnancy, Cardi B struts through a village in the Eif Rivera directed video in vibrant and flowing garments before breaking out into a full-on dance party.

The “I Like It” video follows “Be Careful, which brought the NYC spitter to the altar to drops her vows in form of her bars to her lucky guy and “Dinero,” which slated Cardi alongside Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled.

To check the latest video from the leader of Bardi Gang press play below.