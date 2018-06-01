Lyricist, innovator and Grammy-nominated rap pioneer Slick Rick was honored this past Sunday (May 27) when he was officially added to the Bronx Walk of Fame. As part of the 47th Annual Bronx Week, Slick Rick was officially inducted on 161 St & Grand Concourse — a location that holds particular importance to the Art of Storytelling rapper.

My borough President unveiled a street sign w. my name on 161 St & Grand Concourse in front of the Bronx County Supreme Court House. If u know my story, then u already know that this building is very much a part of my history. It was a full circle moment. #BronxWalkofFame pic.twitter.com/qccrBOML6H — Slick Rick (@therulernyc) May 27, 2018

Slick Rick wasn’t the only one honored at the celebration. The Bronx Tourism Council also shined a light on other Bronx children who have made a significant impact in this country. To that end, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and actress Maggie Siff were also commemorated with street signs along Grand Concourse.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz also had this to say:

“We’re proud to welcome back the sons and daughters of The Bronx to celebrate their accomplishments and induct them to the Bronx Walk of Fame.”