Words by Kyra Donahoo

June has finally rolled around and is marked as the beginning of Pride month. To kickstart the celebration, Levi’s has released a collection that focuses on an “I AM _____” theme, highlighting various identities with graphic tees to celebrate individuality and equality.

The collection is composed of staple pieces that will be great additions to one’s wardrobe when popping out for various Pride events this month — Sunday (June 4) being NYC’s annual Gay Pride March. Levi’s added their own twist to its classic Trucker Jacket by including customized rainbow embroidery, in addition to sleeveless tees in black and white with Levi’s Batwing in rainbow and 501 cut-off shorts with rainbow embroidery. Bandanas are also making a comeback as the summer’s must-have accessory, as well as caps, belts, underwear and much more in this inclusive collection.

This year serves as Levi’s fifth anniversary supporting Pride, and more than three decades for being advocates of LGBTQ causes. Levi’s Pride collection is now available online and select retail stores, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation, two LGBTQ partner organizations.



Source: Highsnobiety

