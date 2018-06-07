Reese Witherspoon took us back in time recently with an Instagram post of her in a bedazzled pink bikini, floating in her pool with a caption that confirmed everyone’s thoughts. Legally Blonde 3 is on it’s way.

It’s been years since Legally Blonde 2 was released but since we’re going back 10 years in time to release sequels, why not add Harvard’s finest to the list?

The original Legally Blonde revolved around Elle Woods, a sorority sister who was all about her looks until she had to win back the love of her life by applying to Harvard. Along the way, she fell in love with someone else and made a bomb career decision that had her set for life. Becoming one of beauty and fashion’s best lawyers out there and marrying the man who saw her potential since day one. We can’t wait to see what our favorite blonde has in store for us next!

Check out the Instagram post below: