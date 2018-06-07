There have been so many epic movies coming out this summer and one particular movie, we’ve waited for almost 14 years, The Incredibles 2. Not only are 90s babies stoked about the sequel finally being released but Usher tweeted earlier this week about the movie itself, giving fans more of a reason to rush to the theaters and grab their popcorn.

The “Confessions” singer took to Twitter to express his love for Frozone, then proceeded to tell fans that he will be making an appearance in the movie.

Check out the tweet below:

Frozone, I'm your biggest fan ❄️ See me in #Incredibles2 in theatres June 15 💥 pic.twitter.com/0A07XfKwf4 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) June 5, 2018

Incredibles 2 drops in theaters everywhere June 15th!