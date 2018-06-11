Its been about a month since we’ve learned Ariana Grande was now “casually dating” Wild ‘N Out’s, Pete Davidson.

People and Us Weekly report that they’re engaged. The couple began dating after they both split from their long-term significant others. Grande and Mac Miller broke up in May, and Davidson and Cazzie David broke up days afterward.

Grande and Davidson made things social media official after posing in Harry Potter robes.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” an anonymous source told People. “They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Whether the engagement is actually true or not, Davidson got two Grande-themed tattoos earlier this month, so you know it’s real.