Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un’s highly-anticipated meeting was one step in the right direction. Many people across the world are happy about it, but no one was happier than Dennis Rodman.

The former NBA player was literally crying tears of joy on CNN shortly after the two leaders met on Tuesday. “I knew things were going to change … I just had no one to hear me out,” he said.

Rodman has been the United States’ unofficial spokesperson on all things North Korea related for some time now. He even brought a basketball team to the country and alleges that he got Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” in Kim’s hands.

Dennis told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he didn’t want any credit for all his diplomacy throughout the years, but he did mention that Trump’s secretary called him to say POTUS was proud of his work.