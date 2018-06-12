Nicki Minaj is in full Queen mode. She teamed up with Lil Wayne for her second single, “Rich Sex.”

“If you know your p*ssy worth a Benz truck / Don’t let homie f*ck unless his bands up,” Minaj raps over a dark, minimalist beat. Weezy continues the racy theme with his rhymes. “Lil mama said she only f*ckin’ on a rich d*ck/ I cum in her face and tell her now you lookin’ rich b*tch,” he raps.

“Rich Sex” is one of two singles Nicki plans to release this week. The “Chun-Li” rapper teased a collaboration featuring Ariana Grande, “Bed,” set to release on Thursday, June 14th.

Shortly before releasing the Tunechi-assisted record, Nicki announced that she’s going on tour with Future. The 28-date tour kicks off September 21st in Baltimore and concludes November 24th in Las Vegas. The two-month long European leg starts in February.

Queen arrives on August 10th.