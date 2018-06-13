A woman accused Jamie Foxx of hitting her with his penis 16 years ago. The accuser has gone to the police but Foxx says that it’s an “absurd” lie and he plans to fight back legally.

TMZ reports that the incident happened in Las Vegas in 2002 and the woman filed the report last week. The file claims that the woman was a party at Jamie’s house that night when he requested for her to perform oral sex on him, but she refused and was slapped in the face with his penis.

The accuser also claims that after the alleged assault, she was kicked out by one of the comedian’s friends then later went to the hospital to get treated for a severe panic attack.

The Las Vegas police department has the claim filed as an open investigation, however, the statue of limitation in Nevada is only three years.

Jamie’s attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, tells TMZ:

Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story. The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.

The accuser admits that she was inspired by the #MeToo movement, and hopes that this recorded incident will encourage other victims to come forward.