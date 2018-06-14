Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has been the stomping ground for women as she publicly shares personal stories. From dealing with depression, to addiction to sex toys, to her parenting skills and her secret beef with Gabrielle Union, and so much more. Pretty much nothing is off limits on the Facebook series.

We can look forward to Jada spilling some tea every Monday, so it was only right that the show’s season was extended. Facebook Watch requested 13 more episodes due to high demand, as per Deadline. The new episodes are slate to air in the fall. Pinkett-Smith takes a moment to express her gratitude:

“The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to kee going. We are so grateful to be given the opportunity to do so by continuing The Red Table Talk journey with Facebook Watch. There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us. We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13 is going to be fire!”

The Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook, Ricky Van Heen, shares his appreciation for the series’ success,