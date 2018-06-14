Industry vet Raynard Herbert claims that he helped Jay-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem Biggs land the distribution deal for Roc-A-Fella Records back in 1995 and was promised royalties, but after the checks stopped coming in, Herbert is taking Hov to court.

Herbert says he made an agreement with the budding Hip Hop label that he would receive 1% of the sales from Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt, a project that he also helped mix and master.

According to Herbert’s suit, the checks from the above agreement stopped coming November of 2008 and he even waited two years before reaching back out to Roc-A-Fella/Jay-Z reps about the missing royalty checks, but received no response.

Herbert is suing the Hip Hop mogul for the missing royalty checks along with payment for punitive damages, interest and extra fees.

TheSource.com will bring you more on this story as it develops.