After a 6 month social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj is back and definitely stronger than ever. Ever since the release of “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” she has been in nonstop conquering mode, expanding her kingdom with her Timbs and heels on.

In addition to her album, Queen, dropping August 10th, she teamed up with Future for their joint tour, NICKIHNDRXX. Not only has she been busy making moves musically, she’s reigning in every other aspect of the industry, including TV appearances, movie production and gracing the cover of Elle magazine.

During the interview, Minaj went onto boast about how she believes Queen will be “the best album of the year.” She expresses that it’s her best work yet and her lyrical content will depict a stronger message for women this time around.