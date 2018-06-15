Joey Badass joined Peter Rosenberg on Open Late Thursday night.

He kicked off the episode reflecting about how the birth of his daughter, Indigo Rain, changed his life.

“It’s amazing, bro. Honestly, to say the least, it’s a life-changer for sure. To just see this little human that you participated in, you co-created with someone, to see, like, you. She’s like my little twin. It’s honestly the most heartwarming thing that’s ever happened to me and it happens literally every time I look in her eyes. It’s a great feeling, bro. I love it.”

When Rosenberg complimented the name, he said it’s due to her parents’ hippie sensibility. “She got some hippie parents,” Joey said.

Check out the full interview below: