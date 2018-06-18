Over the past few months, fans of Slaughterhouse have sought answers as to why they are disbanded and additionally, why their Glasshouse album was never released. Much discussion among the group’s members and fans have occurred, most notably during Royce da 5’9″‘s press run and in conversation during Joe Budden’s Podcast. The latest insight into the situation comes from Kxng Crooked who feels Budden’s criticism of Eminem didn’t help their process.

Interacting with fans Crooked stated he and Royce put in the work to get Glasshouse out to fans but Joe’s opinions and calling Em’s music trash were a part of what halted the efforts.

“Let me be clear. Me and Royce worked hard behind the scenes to give you Glasshouse. Joe calling Em’s music trash etc didn’t help matters,” he tweeted. “Wish he would’ve chose a different way to get his point across about not liking the music. His approach affected business. I’m glad it’s over.”

All of the members of the supergroup of lyricist have made it clear they have moved on from the release, and Joe from rapping as a whole, but don’t be surprised if more conversation is had regarding why the fans can’t wrap their ears around what could have been the groups best work. Check out the tweets addressing Joe’s words below.

But why? That’s all I’ve said from the beginning https://t.co/zucM0SLn9W — KXNG CROOKED I (@CrookedIntriago) June 17, 2018

