Over four months ago, Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which is gold. The last video we got from Bardi was “Be Careful.” She comes back by promising us with a visual to her single “Ring” that features Kehlani. The visual was directed by Mike Ho. In the video, you find a bunch of phones tangled up as Kehlani was above the waves. Later they appear beside each other with metallic dresses and blonde weaves.

As you can see Cardi has been taken a break from shows and performances to become the mother to be for her baby, Kulture. According to TMZ, in November, it looks like she will be performing at a Fashion Nova event and introduce her own line from the brand. The Bronx native might be releasing new music on September 1. “Bickenhead” rapper teased music and its the songs that didn’t make the cut off of the album Invasion of Privacy.

Peep the visual below.