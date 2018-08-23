Odd Future MC Earl Sweatshirt is branching further out of the rap realm with a FW18 debut for his DEATHWORLD streetwear label. Since Hip-Hop merch is definitely on trend right now — Hey Nicki! Hey Nicki! — we’re definitely intrigued by what the homie is coming through with for the autumn season.





Stripes, camouflage and brand logo tees make up the main portion of what you’ll be seeing from the camp this season, with each piece embroidered with emblems that give off a ’90s vibe, while still keeping true to the current wave of sportswear steez. Don’t take our word for it though:

IM REALLY NOT KIDDING THESE CLOTHES R GOOD AF — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) August 23, 2018

We’ll keep it brief, but pick up the Earl Sweatshirt “DEATHWORLD” capsule collection right now in the brand’s online store. Keep scrolling to see the emerging MC show us another side of his talent in the images below: