Travis Scott made magic with his Astroworld album taking over hip-hop but he is captivated by the work of famous magician David Blaine. Blaine has a knack for shocking artist and athletes, his latest card trip blew Travis Scott completely away.

The card trick appears to spread cars across a table with a few cards facing up opposed to the majority facing down. From there, Blaine asks one of the members in attendance to read off his driver’s license number. The number is the same as the cards that are left face up and immediately blows Scott and everyone else’s mind.

The success of Blaine can only be matched by Travis who held down the number one album in the world last week, much to the chagrin of Nicki Minaj. Check out the magic trick below.



