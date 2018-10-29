Could LeBron James vs Michael Jordan in a basketball duel be on the way? Nah, not likely at all. But LBJ has no problem dancing with the idea.

To give you background, Sunday Night Football grabbed His Airness to do a promo for a match-up between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for next week to see who exactly is the best Quarterback. During the video, he teases a head to head match up between two legends who wear the same number and before it cuts to the superstar football players it could definitely be pegged as he versus LeBron. In a lighthearted moment, LeBron retweeted the video with “IM READY!!!!”

A couple of quick things, how disrespected the Buffalo Bills must be that we all are completely looking past their battle with Brady on Monday Night Football. Then again, it is the Bills. Second, LeBron vs MJ today, LeBron surely wins, right? Cause you know, Mike is over 50-years-old. Now Prime MJ, who do you have?

