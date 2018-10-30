Mades Goes to…. the Funeral Home?

Tyler Perry had an interview on the Bevelations Show on SiriusXM and revealed it’s time for him to kill off his most iconic character. “It’s time for me to kill that old b**ch. I’m tired!”

Perry revealed that the final movie for the character will actually be funeral based, Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral. The film will premiere in March and will be the last time the famed character will take over the silver screen.

The last time Madea was featured in a film was Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, which grasped a worldwide total of $48.3 million. The film was the eighth film directed solely around the Madea character but received mostly negative reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the interview below to see what is in store for Tyler Perry and the death of Madea next.