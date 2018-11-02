Clarks goes all out when it comes to the ever-popular Wallabee Boot, as we’ve seen previously in their collaborations with END. Clothing back in September and Drake’s OVO imprint earlier this year. The latest is alongside Japan’s own BEAMS, and it’s the perfect double shot of winterized footwear.

The “Maple” and “Navy” options featured in this set incorporate a clean suede upper, and comes finished off with a GORE-TEX waterproof lining that’s perfect for the impending season. The weatherproof construction comes full circle with the Vibram crepe sole, so you can stomp around in these even if there just so happens to be a few inches of snow on the ground. Although they are waterproof, we’d recommend saving these for a non-rainy day — the suede just looks too fresh!

Pick up the BEAMS x Clarks GORE-TEX Wallabee Boots right now, with both colorways retailing for $200 USD over at Feature Sneaker Boutique.