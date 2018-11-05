From winning a Grammy alongside Erykah Badu for the 2002 Brown Sugar soundtrack cut “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop),” to winning an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2015 for Selma — the 2014 historical drama which he also flexed his acting chops in — Hip-Hop vet Common has definitely seen his share of success when it comes to working in the business of film. His latest role is as a producer this time around, working on the upcoming They Fight boxing-themed documentary from the FOX Sports Films MAGNIFY series.

Common’s Freedom Road Productions teams with Argent Pictures and North of Now to bring us a real-life tale of young boxers in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8 neighborhood. The story follows Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams as they train in the Lyfe Style Boxing program, and the 73 minutes that follow make for an encouraging tale of dedication, determination and overcoming drama as only the strongest athletes can — age meaning nothing but a number. The sounds in the doc are being covered by Justice Baiden’s independent label LVRN, with original music by 6lack, Odie, Octavian, Boogie, and more that centers around the films’ themes.

They Fight is directed by Andrew Renzi (The Benefactor) and will premiere this Sunday (November 11) on FOX, and at select New York City and Los Angeles theaters on Friday (Nov 9).

Watch the trailer above, and get a better look at other docs featured in the FOX Sports Films “MAGNIFY” series by clicking here.