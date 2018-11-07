Missy Elliott is the First Female Rapper to be Nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott broke history as she is the first female rapper to be nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame grant, the Associated Press reports.

With Hot 100 hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lady Marmalade” featuring Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim and Mya under her belt, which have all proven to be timeless hits, the Grammy Award-winning writer could be the third rapper to be honored with the prestigious award. She will share the honor with former inductees JAY-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

Missy reported the news on her Twitter and salutes the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s other nominees including Mariah Carey, TLC lyricist Dallas Austin and also Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.

“I am Humbly Grateful to be nominated with so many other AMAZING writers,” the VA-native wrote. “Congratulations to all of them also.”

On June 13, 2019, six musicians will be enlisted at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 50th yearly Induction and Awards Gala in New York City.

Musicians are qualified for the Hall of Fame after writing music for about 20 years. Missy has been a force to be reckoned with ever since joining Devante Swing’s Swing Mob in the 90s. She helped form the late Aaliyah and Ginuwine’s sound, alongside Timbaland’s. After some time, Missy would proceed to work with Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston, Ciara and the list goes on.

Missy pushed the points of what it means to be an influencer and create timeless work.