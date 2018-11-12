It appears that Tekashi 6ix9ine is inserting himself into the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj drama. The video shoot that was plagued by bullets last week was scheduled to have Jade and Baddi Gi, two bartenders, on hand. If those names are vague to you, they are suing Cardi B for an attack on them after a rumored affair with her husband Offset.

TMZ reports Tekashi 6ix9ine was in Beverly Hills last week and was joined by the two bartenders onset of the video with plans to be a part. The video was also starring Nicki Minaj who has beef with Cardi B, seemingly showing a troll job was on the way. 6ix9ine also took the two bartenders on a trip to Louis Vuitton during his trip to LA.

The shooting occurred at a mansion that was the video set for a collaboration with 6ix9ine, Minaj and Kanye West. The video shoot was suspended after the shooting. There currently isn’t a public date or announcement for revisiting the video’s creation.