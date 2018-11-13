Buju Banton will be able to breath free air very soon.

According to IamJamaican, the Grammy Award-winning artist is scheduled for release on December 8, 2018. Banton’s 10-year prison sentence was reduced by two months in January 2016. Florida’s US Attorney Office announced an agreement to waive the appeals of his prior convictions. In 2011, the “Boom Bye Bye” artist was convicted on cocaine distribution and conspiracy charges. In exchange for waiving the appeals, the prosecutors agreed to drop a firearms charge against Banton. The Jamaican artist was initially scheduled to be released in February 2019. He was arrested in 2009 and convicted in 2011.

Back in 2017, Sean Paul posted a video after visiting Banton.

The reggae legend’s team recently announced the “Long Walk To Freedom” world tour for Summer 2019. This news alone began to stir up a lot of buzz. Now that Banton’s release is less than one month away, Jamaica can rejoice once the Bad Mon comes home. According to Buju’s close friend and former manager, Donovan Germain, his first show will be in Jamaica. Although no dates have yet to be announced, fans everywhere have anticipated the long-awaited return of Buju Banton. Therefore, the celebration will be massive.