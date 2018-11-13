Indianan born and raised rapper Freddie Gibbs recently passed through Drink Champs with Norega, DJ EFN and the crew for a 3-hour Halloween special episode. They talk all things from what’s been happening in Hip-Hop lately, Kanye West to human trafficking amongst much more in this classic, marathon episode.

Freddie Gibbs has most recently released the excellent joint 9-track album Fetti with Curren$y and The Alchemist late last month. Despite the release being short in duration, the mixture of these three legends was always going to prove successful. The Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the extended crew has proved hugely successful and influential since its development three years ago, being picked up by Diddy’s Revolt TV and taking their brand of podcasting to the next level.