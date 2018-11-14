Netflix’s first upcoming music competition series, Rhythm + Flow, has an elite judge panel for its 10-part debut in 2019.

The show, a Hip-Hop competition executive produced by John Legend, is one of a few ventures rapper and animation fan Chance the Rapper is at present connected with.

Cardi B will likewise be judging. Given her colossal identity and reality television experience, Cardi B has a fun personality. So she’ll be sure to add some flavor to the show.

T.I. is also on board as a judge, and he’s more than qualified to find talent considering that he discovered Iggy Azalea. (LOL)

Auditions for the Netflix show is now open. From Deadline:

Auditions will begin this fall across the country, including the judges’ hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. In each audition city, established rappers who hail from that city will serve as guest judges.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, “additional artists and industry personalities will be announced in the run-up to the premiere.”