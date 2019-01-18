On this date in 2005, Compton emcee The Game released his debut album The Documentary on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope records.

The Game was the first G-Unit representative from outside of NYC to be a part of the then-dominating roster consisting of Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks and its general, 50 Cent. The album was originally called “Nigga Witta Attitude Vol.1”, but Eazy-E’s wife, Tomica Woods-Wright, legally blocked that N.W.A. title reference from being used.

The album received commercial and critical success, reaching gold status in its first week and 2X platinum within the first two months. The singles that received the most acclaim were 50 Cent-assisted, which many felt like was the primary reason for the project’s success. “Hate It Or Love It”, “Westside Story” and This Is How We Do” allowed The Game to see the same degree of fame as his Queens boss, but left many critics to wonder if this feat was capable with no guest appearances. The album’s production was a Hip Hop producers’ Hall Of Fame, with the likes of Kanye West. Scott Storch, Just Blaze, Timbaland and of course Dr. Dre behind the boards. These key elements make The Documentary The Game’s most notable and successful album to date.

Salute to Dre, 50, Em, The Game, the entire G-Unit and everyone involved in one of the most pivotal Hip Hop projects of the new millennium.