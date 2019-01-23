After being cleared of rape accusations, Chris Brown will seek legal action against the woman who stated he did the criminal act. Reports states lawyer Raphael Chiche, will file a case against the woman with Paris officials.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris,” Chiche says.

A 24-year-old woman claimed Brown pulled her into a dressing room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris and raped her. Brown was released from custody on Tuesday, without charges, and sent a message to his fans on social media ensuring them he was innocent and the woman was lying.