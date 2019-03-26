April Fools Comedy Jam’ gets bigger every year as the best stand-up comics from around the country will hit the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, April 12th. The jam-packed show headlines Sheryl Underwood, best known as co-host of the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk.

April Fools Comedy Jam has it all, with an exciting mix of award-winning comics to internet sensations, working together to offer a stellar comedy show. The line-up includes Michael Blackson, Lil Rel, Bill Bellamy, Affion Crockett, Luenell, Tony Roberts, AJ Johnson, HaHa Davis, Majah Hype and more. The show ensures a night of rapid-fire laughs hosted by MTV’s comedian Rip Micheals, known for jaw-dropping performance and crowd engagement.

The show is loaded with hilarious non-stop performances to suit everybody’s comedic tastes. More information regarding this high-energy comedy show is available at www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com . Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.