While rival colleges are battling it out on the hardwood during the NCAA Tournament, March Madness is also going on with Tinder. Tinder U is hosting a Swipe Off to see who will be the most right-swiped school and win a concert with Juice Wrld.

There are 1,200 schools that are part of Tinder U. The battle will narrow down to 100 colleges, 50 from the east coast and 50 from the west coast to see who can climb through the four rounds of competition to make it to the final round for the championship.

The Swipe Off begins on March 26. To support your university’s bid, download the app and enroll in Tinder U. If you find your love, they won’t be going anywhere, just keep swiping because Juice Wrld is waiting.

Juice Wrld has become one of the hottest names in Hip-Hop. The Chicago product is currently sitting on his second week atop of the Billboard 200 with his new album Death Race For Love. He is currently wrapping up The Nicki WRLD Tour with Nicki Minaj, which had a run of shows through Europe.

