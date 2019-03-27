On March 25, 2013, pop star Ariana Grande dropped the premiere single “The Way” from her debut album Yours Truly. That song was a duet featuring her then-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller.
Grande gave a heartfelt salute to the sixth anniversary of the release of the song featuring her former beau who died last September of a drug overdose. The singer dated Miller for two years before splitting up in May 2018. He was 26-years-old.
6 years since the release of “the way”🥺 @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/bk9gf9v808
— 𝑔𝓇𝒶𝒸𝒾𝑒 ♡ (@mwahforgrandeee) March 25, 2019
Since Miller’s passing, Grande has paid homage to the Pittsburgh rapper in songs that featured on her latest album thank u, next.