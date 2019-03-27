Ariana Grande Remembers Mac Miller on the Sixth Anniversary of Their Duet

On March 25, 2013, pop star Ariana Grande dropped the premiere single “The Way” from her debut album Yours Truly. That song was a duet featuring her then-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller.

Grande gave a heartfelt salute to the sixth anniversary of the release of the song featuring her former beau who died last September of a drug overdose. The singer dated Miller for two years before splitting up in May 2018. He was 26-years-old.

Since Miller’s passing, Grande has paid homage to the Pittsburgh rapper in songs that featured on her latest album thank u, next.