From Virgil Abloh to Heron Preston, there’s no denying that a lot of the leading creative minds in the current fashion industry got their start by way of Kanye West. The latest to make a mark outside of the Yeezy camp is Joe Perez, the former Art Director for DONDA that’s now spearheading his own streetwear empire with a new imprint titled CLUB FANTASY.

Already prepping for Drop 2 in the SS19 “Endless Euphoria” collection, Perez envisions CLUB FANTASY apparel with the classic streetwear aesthetic we’ve all come to love and mixes it with dreamlike motifs that are colorful, vibrant and trippy to say the least. Hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts are the focus of this set, with the main portion offering color options of black, pink and neon green while the more intricate pieces feature a stonewashed-inspired print. With rave culture being a heavy influence on the collection overall, these pieces are sure to keep you fresh and feeling extra cozy while hitting the nightlife scene this season.

Check for CLUB FANTASY Drop 2 to arrive this Friday (March 29) via the brand’s webstore. Peep the extensive set below: