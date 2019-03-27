Nothing screams Migos fandamonium than a permanent tattoo.

Fans are always creative when expressing their love and support for their favorite artists. Most fans buy tickets to concerts, stream the songs and attend any and every event to get close their favorite celebrities. Some even take it a step further and get permanent symbols fandom. Offset recently shared a photo of a fan who loves Migos. She tattooed the faces of both Offset and Quavo on her forearms, but no Takeoff? Hopefully, the quietest member of the group gets some permanent ink sooner or later. While Quavo’s picture is extremely accurate, Offset’s is not as detailed, but the Father of 4 rapper appreciated it nevertheless.

“REAL FAN LOVE I APPRECIATE YOU SO MUCH THIS S**T 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” he said in his caption.

Migos was introduced to the world by Drake on the “Versace Remix” and took off ever since. The growth of the Atlanta based group. to superstardom is impeccable. After battling instability with Offset’s incarceration history, the group finally came into their own in 2016. They scored their first Billboard number one with the release of the Metro Boomin produced,”Bad and Boujee.” Since then they have released a platinum and double platinum album respectively in Culture and Culture II. The Grammy-nominated trio are now heading Moutain Dew campaigns, was crowned Billboard’s Best Group in 2017 and was celebrated with a medley of hits during their recent Kid Choice Awards performance.

Take a look at more fans who showed some permanent love to music’s biggest group.