Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment and BET Networks are being sued due to claims of intellectual property theft.

Latosha Lee issuing Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment, BET and Nicci Gilbert for allegedly taking the idea for BET’s From The Bottom Up.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by TheBlast, Lee alleges, “In 2013, Lee conceived a novel idea for a reality television show called Real Life Cinderellas of Atlanta.” Lee claims her show would “focus on the daily lives of women who had gone through publicized scandals and were seeking redemption.” Lee also says her show was to feature “five African-American quasi-celebrity women living in Atlanta, Georgia who have all experienced media scandals and working toward their lives around.”

In the IMDb for From The Bottom Up, the synopsis states, The new docu-series, From the Bottom Up, will follow five women who were very successful until unforeseen circumstances derailed their careers. The show will follow the women as they claw their way back to the top and redeem themselves.

Lee claims she shot a sizzle reel and sent it around and it ended up at BET, who claimed they weren’t interested.

Three years later, Lee claims, BET surfaced with a similar show, stealing her idea as well as some of her cast members.

Lee is legally requesting that BET and Flavor Unit stop receiving any profits from the show as well as stop airing it.