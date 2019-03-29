This coming Saturday (March 30th) the NAACP will honor Jay-Z at the 50th Image Awards.

The iconic MC and music mogul will receive the 2019 NAACP President’s Award, which is given “in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service,” a press release said. Past recipients include Danny Glover, Spike Lee, Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald, John Legend, and others.

Since its inception, the annual NAACP Image Awards have celebrated “people of color in the arts” and those who “promote social justice through creative endeavors,” according to the civil rights organization.

The oldest civil rights organization in American took to Twitter to announce that they will be honoring “The Story of O.J.” rapper. ANNOUNCEMENT: Mogul and culture icon Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter will receive the prestigious President’s Award during the #ImageAwards50. The President’s Award is presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service. Tune in live on @tvonetv 9/8c #HOV 🙌🏽😎

Jay-Z, whose classic album “The Blueprint” was recently added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry earlier this month, is being recognized by the NAACP for his social justice work. He formed the Reform Alliance with Meek Mill to address prison reform. He co-produced the 2017 docuseries “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which chronicles the story of Kalief Browder, who spent three years as a teenager in solitary confinement in New York’s Rikers Island without being convicted of a crime. He also was behind the docuseries Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. He recently helped rapper 21 Savage with legal representation when he was detained by ICE.

Explaining the reasoning behind choosing Jay-Z for the prestigious award, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award.”

The Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will telecast live at 9 p.m. Eastern Time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.