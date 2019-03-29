Rick Ross once faced criticism for a line about giving someone drugs so he knows exactly what Cardi B is going through as far as scrutiny. Taking to Snapchat, Rozay wants everyone to leave the Invasion of Privacy rapper’s past behind her.

“Leave Cardi B alone and the reason I tell you that is in a lot of circumstances, that’s what come with that lifestyle. She never hid that.”

“If you stole a car in the past, that don’t mean you shouldn’t get money in the future. As long as you change your ways and we all know Cardi B focused on the money now and she is a leader,” Rozay would go on to say.

Ross is the latest rapper to support Cardi for the backlash she received after a dated video hit the next with the #SurvivingCardiB hashtag. Additional support came from her husband Offset who referred to Cardi B as the best mother and hustler he knows.

Speaking for herself, Cardi simply attributes the story to her past and doing what she had to do to survive. She acknowledged that she knows it isn’t right and does not advocate for the behavior.

You can hear Rozay’s thoughts on the matter below.