More accusers are coming out against the disgraced R&B legend.

Lanita Carter, formerly one of the anonymous accusers of R. Kelly’s alleged mass sexual assaults, has come forward in an exclusive interview with CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan. Carter, who before was only recognized as “L.C.”. said she got a call on Feb. 18th, 2003 to do his hair and that’s when he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

Kelly is currently out on bond and facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and some of the cases against the “Trapped In The Closet” singer were minors.

Kelly has maintained his innocence.