Nipsey Hussle was more than a rapper. He was an activist, philanthropist and a leader for all young Black kings with a troubled past destined for greatness.

The Crenshaw rapper was scheduled to meet with the LAPD today alongside Roc Nation to discuss ways to combat gang violence. Ironically, authorities are suggesting that the shooting was gang-related. Many fans are having trouble to believe those reports because Nipsey was known to go to any hood comfortably without security, especially his own hood.

There aren’t any further details in regards to the meeting besides the fact that Nipsey Hussle is the one who requested the meeting and it was supposed to go down today at 4:00 pm. Hopefully, it still goes on because like the late rapper said, the marathon must continue.